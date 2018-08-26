Analysts Set Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) PT at $4.49

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.49.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $7.69.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. sell-side analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 594.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 91,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 64,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

