Analyzing Arsanis (ASNS) & Agenus (AGEN)

Arsanis (NASDAQ: AGEN) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arsanis and Agenus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arsanis 0 3 1 0 2.25 Agenus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arsanis currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 878.84%. Given Arsanis’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Arsanis is more favorable than Agenus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Arsanis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Agenus shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Arsanis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Agenus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arsanis and Agenus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arsanis N/A N/A N/A Agenus -281.49% N/A -102.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arsanis and Agenus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arsanis N/A N/A -$33.87 million ($16.23) -0.12 Agenus $42.88 million 5.47 -$120.69 million ($1.23) -1.68

Arsanis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agenus. Agenus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arsanis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arsanis beats Agenus on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arsanis Company Profile

Arsanis, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia in mechanically ventilated patients. The company's preclinical pipeline comprises mAbs targeting various bacterial and viral pathogens, including respiratory syncytial virus. Arsanis, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, LAG-3, and others. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, including Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic neo-antigen; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, it develops QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. Additionally, the company engages in the development of CTLA-4 and PD-1 antagonists; and anti-CTLA-4, CD137, and anti-TIGIT antibodies, as well as various multi-specific antibodies that are under various stages of development. Agenus Inc. has collaboration agreements with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Recepta Biopharma SA. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

