Analyzing EPAM Systems (EPAM) & Amdocs (DOX)

EPAM Systems (NASDAQ: DOX) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EPAM Systems and Amdocs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems 0 2 12 0 2.86 Amdocs 0 3 4 0 2.57

EPAM Systems currently has a consensus target price of $132.93, indicating a potential downside of 5.72%. Amdocs has a consensus target price of $72.37, indicating a potential upside of 11.28%. Given Amdocs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amdocs is more favorable than EPAM Systems.

Dividends

Amdocs pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. EPAM Systems does not pay a dividend. Amdocs pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amdocs has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EPAM Systems and Amdocs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems $1.45 billion 5.23 $72.76 million $2.85 49.47 Amdocs $3.87 billion 2.41 $436.82 million $3.55 18.32

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than EPAM Systems. Amdocs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPAM Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EPAM Systems and Amdocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems 7.68% 18.55% 14.84% Amdocs 10.56% 15.00% 9.95%

Volatility & Risk

EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amdocs has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Amdocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Amdocs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amdocs beats EPAM Systems on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration. The company provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, component design and integration, quality assurance and testing, deployment, performance tuning, support and maintenance, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting and cross-platform migration, and documentation. It also offers application testing services, including software application testing, testing for enterprise IT, and consulting services; application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services comprising application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. In addition, it provides enterprise information management services. It serves customers in financial service, travel and consumer, software, hi-tech, media and entertainment, and life sciences and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions. It also provides operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize mobile networks. In addition, the company offers network functions virtualization standards-based software solutions to virtualize network services; intelligence and real-time data products; and enterprise and B2B service to small and medium-sized business and enterprise customers. Further, it provides Internet of things monetization and connected home platforms to support connected devices, a cloud-based environment to offer integrated home services, and a solution that allows enterprises to purchase connectivity from service providers in a wholesale mode; and over-the-top and entertainment products. Additionally, the company offers mobile financial services, and big data analytics products; and entertainment and media solutions that enable the management of media and advertising selling, fulfillment, operations, advertiser and consumer experience, and financial processes in digital and print media, as well as Amdocs Optima, a converged multi-tenant digital customer management and commerce platform. It also provides thought leadership and advisory, systems integration, transformation, managed, order gateway, testing, revenue guard, and network services, as well as digital business operations for order to activation. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.