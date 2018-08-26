Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) & Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Head-To-Head Review

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE: DKL) and Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Andeavor Logistics alerts:

This table compares Andeavor Logistics and Delek Logistics Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andeavor Logistics $3.21 billion 3.41 $373.00 million $2.51 20.12 Delek Logistics Partners $538.08 million 1.51 $69.40 million $2.09 15.67

Andeavor Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Delek Logistics Partners. Delek Logistics Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Andeavor Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Andeavor Logistics and Delek Logistics Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andeavor Logistics 16.45% 18.81% 6.35% Delek Logistics Partners 13.22% -103.52% 14.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Andeavor Logistics and Delek Logistics Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andeavor Logistics 1 10 6 0 2.29 Delek Logistics Partners 1 1 0 0 1.50

Andeavor Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $52.31, suggesting a potential upside of 3.61%. Delek Logistics Partners has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.29%. Given Andeavor Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Andeavor Logistics is more favorable than Delek Logistics Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Andeavor Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Andeavor Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Andeavor Logistics pays an annual dividend of $4.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Delek Logistics Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Andeavor Logistics pays out 164.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Delek Logistics Partners pays out 147.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Andeavor Logistics has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delek Logistics Partners has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Andeavor Logistics beats Delek Logistics Partners on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S. This segment also consists of marine terminals in California and Washington; a rail-car unloading and petroleum coke handling facilities; marine terminals; a manifest rail facility; an asphalt trucking operation; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility; asphalt terminalling and processing services; and other pipelines, which transport products and crude oil from its refineries to nearby facilities in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. The Gathering and Processing segment includes crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana; the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin, and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming; the Delaware Basin in the Permian Basin area of West Texas and Southern New Mexico; and the Four Corners area of Northwestern New Mexico, as well as crude trucking operations, and gas processing and fractionation complexes. The Wholesale segment consists of bulk petroleum distribution facilities and a fleet of refined product delivery trucks. Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP and changed its name to Andeavor Logistics LP in August 2017. Andeavor Logistics LP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties. This segment operates approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines; 406 miles of refined product pipelines; and approximately 600 miles of crude oil gathering and trunk lines with an aggregate of approximately 7.3 million barrels of active shell capacity. The Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment provides wholesale marketing, transporting, storing, and terminalling services related to refined products to independent third parties. Delek Logistics GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Delek Logistics Partners, LP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Delek Logistics Partners, LP operates as a subsidiary of Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.