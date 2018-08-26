Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.78 Million

Brokerages expect that Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) will report sales of $246.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.30 million. Antero Midstream Partners posted sales of $193.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $967.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $884.52 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antero Midstream Partners.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $250.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.23 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Antero Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.77.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Antero Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Antero Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Antero Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 988,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 108,754 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Antero Midstream Partners by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $7,125,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream Partners by 31.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after purchasing an additional 299,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,424,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Partners Company Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

