Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in RSP Permian Inc (RSPP)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in RSP Permian were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RSP Permian by 7.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,869,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $228,269,000 after acquiring an additional 334,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RSP Permian by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,482,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,248,000 after buying an additional 242,258 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of RSP Permian by 10.5% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 3,472,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $162,788,000 after buying an additional 330,295 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RSP Permian by 22.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,914,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $89,743,000 after buying an additional 350,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of RSP Permian by 3.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,676,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after buying an additional 51,364 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RSP Permian alerts:

RSPP opened at $47.83 on Friday. RSP Permian Inc has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Several analysts have commented on RSPP shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

About RSP Permian

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for RSP Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSP Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.