Aperio Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in MSG Networks Inc (MSGN)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,901 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of MSG Networks worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the first quarter worth $120,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the first quarter worth $136,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the first quarter worth $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the second quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSGN. ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BTIG Research cut MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Imperial Capital began coverage on MSG Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

NYSE MSGN opened at $24.80 on Friday. MSG Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

