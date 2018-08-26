Aperio Group LLC Sells 4,566 Shares of Petmed Express Inc (PETS)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.14% of Petmed Express worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Petmed Express during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Petmed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Petmed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Petmed Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Petmed Express by 44.1% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Petmed Express in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Petmed Express in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of PETS opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. Petmed Express Inc has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $57.80.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $87.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.72 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Petmed Express Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Petmed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. Petmed Express’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

In other news, Director Frank J. Formica sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $208,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

