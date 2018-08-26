Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Stake Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $78.90.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.74 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wellington Shields raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 737 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $53,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $270,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,453 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center-Based Distribution and Fluid Power Businesses.

