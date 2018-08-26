Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is engaged in developing and commercializing agricultural products primarily in the United States. The Company’s product includes nitrogen use crops, salt tolerant plants, sunflower oil and shelf-life produce. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RKDA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $66.56.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 360.93% and a negative net margin of 928.72%. analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 412,400 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

