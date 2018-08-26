ArcelorMittal SA (MT) Receives $36.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 4,422,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,269,000 after purchasing an additional 69,176 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 181,968 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 925,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 92.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,815,000 after purchasing an additional 393,607 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $16,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.31. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $37.50.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

