Archrock Inc (AROC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on AROC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Archrock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Archrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

In other Archrock news, insider Jason Ingersoll sold 12,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $150,959.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,572.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edward Rice sold 67,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $790,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,776.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Archrock stock remained flat at $$12.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. 603,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,779. Archrock has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 2.92.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $226.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. equities analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -265.00%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

