ArcticCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.04 Million (ARC)

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, ArcticCoin has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. ArcticCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArcticCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About ArcticCoin

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArcticCoin is arcticcoin.org.

ArcticCoin Coin Trading

ArcticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArcticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArcticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

