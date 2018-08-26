Ardelyx (ARDX) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Media coverage about Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ardelyx earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.5377609381585 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.82.

ARDX stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 454,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,327. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 14.21, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $273.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, Director Gordon Ringold purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells disruptive medicines for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States and Asia Pacific. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

