Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.38.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 29,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,044,470.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,506.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.97. 270,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,012. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 28.76, a current ratio of 28.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 377.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

