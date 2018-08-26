Argo Group (AGII) Stake Decreased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:AGII) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107,381 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.27% of Argo Group worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGII. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Argo Group by 5,652.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 179,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 176,194 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Argo Group by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Argo Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Argo Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Argo Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

AGII opened at $58.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.12 and a beta of 0.62. Argo Group has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.