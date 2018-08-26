Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.36 Million Stake in DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of DCT Industrial Trust worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,295,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 41.1% in the first quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 57,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCT. Citigroup lifted their price target on DCT Industrial Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered DCT Industrial Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DCT Industrial Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

Shares of DCT Industrial Trust stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $69.51. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.39). DCT Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $109.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.02 million. research analysts predict that DCT Industrial Trust Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About DCT Industrial Trust

DCT Industrial is a leading logistics real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT's actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics.

