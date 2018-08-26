Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASND. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a market perform rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $74.06 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $76.29.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 64.87% and a negative net margin of 12,089.94%. equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $255,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

