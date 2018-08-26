Assisted Living Concepts (ALC) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.10

Headlines about Assisted Living Concepts (NYSE:ALC) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Assisted Living Concepts earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the healthcare company an impact score of 48.2625678450725 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE ALC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares.

About Assisted Living Concepts

Assisted Living Concepts, Inc (ALC), together with its subsidiaries, operates senior living residences in the United States. As of December 31, 2011, the Company operated 211 senior residences in 20 states in the United States totaling 9,325 units and offered residents a supportive, home-like setting and assistance with the activities of daily living.

