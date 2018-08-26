Associated British Foods (ABF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,300 ($42.18) to GBX 3,100 ($39.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.91) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,278.24 ($41.91).

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,360 ($30.17) on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 2,476 ($31.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,387 ($43.30).

In related news, insider John Bason acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,699 ($34.50) per share, for a total transaction of £809,700 ($1,035,024.93).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

