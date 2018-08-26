Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Position Increased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.56% of Astec Industries worth $21,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 13.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 19.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Astec Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Astec Industries by 14.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 15,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

ASTE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Astec Industries from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Astec Industries stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.65 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Astec Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

