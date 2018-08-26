Autodesk (ADSK) PT Raised to $145.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $137.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Autodesk from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.63.

Shares of ADSK opened at $157.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $157.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 324.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $1,844,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $48,349.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,471. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Autodesk by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

