AV Homes Inc (AVHI) Given $21.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

AV Homes Inc (NASDAQ:AVHI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $21.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AV Homes an industry rank of 118 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of AV Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AV Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

AVHI opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. AV Homes has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $480.78 million, a P/E ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 0.79.

AV Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). AV Homes had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. equities research analysts predict that AV Homes will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in AV Homes in the second quarter worth about $3,274,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in AV Homes in the second quarter worth about $234,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AV Homes in the second quarter worth about $134,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in AV Homes in the second quarter worth about $3,120,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AV Homes in the second quarter worth about $298,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AV Homes, Inc engages in the homebuilding and community development businesses in Florida, the Carolinas, Arizona, and Texas markets. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and building of active adult communities, which are age-restricted to the age 55 and over active adult demographic; and primary residential home communities under local Savvy Homes, Bonterra Builders, Royal Oak Homes, and Oakdale-Hampton brands for first-time and move-up buyers.

