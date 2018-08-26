Avast (AVST) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a research note published on Thursday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Friday, July 6th.

Shares of Avast stock opened at GBX 245.90 ($3.14) on Thursday.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc and its subsidiaries provide digital security products under the Avast and AVG brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers products and solutions for protection, performance, privacy, and additional tools for desktop security, server protection, and mobile device protection; and big data and marketing analytics, as well as provides security solutions designed for small businesses.

