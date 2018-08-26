Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $41.50 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of BX opened at $36.70 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.56%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,089.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,987.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 790,677 shares of company stock valued at $28,726,044 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

