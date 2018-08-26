Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 8,440 Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (IAE)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Lara May & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Lara May & Associates LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 44,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 100,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IAE opened at $9.48 on Friday. Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income capital gains and capital appreciation. It invests over 80% of its managed assets in dividend-producing equity securities of, or derivatives having economic characteristics similar to the equity securities of, Asia Pacific companies that are listed and traded principally on Asia Pacific exchanges.

