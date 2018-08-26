Baader Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVD) a €44.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, equinet set a €37.50 ($42.61) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.15 ($50.17).

Shares of EVD opened at €39.00 ($44.32) on Thursday. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €33.64 ($38.23) and a 1-year high of €43.26 ($49.16).

About CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, eventim.net; in-house ticketing products through eventim.inhouse; sport ticketing products through eventim.tixx and eventim.farm; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through evetim.access.

