Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (BWINB) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.20

News headlines about Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NASDAQ:BWINB) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.19412380714 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

BWINB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,144. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

BWINB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th.

About Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

