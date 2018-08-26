Bancolombia SA (CIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.94. Bancolombia posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bancolombia.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

NYSE CIB traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.53. 1,122,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,532. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,840,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP raised its stake in Bancolombia by 68.8% in the second quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 1,752,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after buying an additional 714,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 56.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,836,000 after buying an additional 461,327 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 102.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 903,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after buying an additional 455,914 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

