Bancor (BNT) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Bancor token can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00023681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, OKEx, HitBTC and Binance. Over the last week, Bancor has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a market cap of $83.77 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor’s genesis date was February 13th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 77,323,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,654,062 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

Bancor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit, Binance, Kyber Network, Tidex, HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx, BitForex, ABCC, COSS and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

