Bank of Montreal Can Has $316,000 Stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000.

CAKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “$58.55” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

In other news, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $92,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edie A. Ames bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $75,546.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.30. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $593.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 50.77%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 7, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 198 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

