Bank of Montreal Can Invests $365,000 in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Stock

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $19,502,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.78. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

WRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

