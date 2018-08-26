Bank of Montreal Can Sells 184,051 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184,051 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,989,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,628,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,134,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,436,000 after buying an additional 732,622 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,398.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,435,000 after buying an additional 662,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,250,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,554,000 after buying an additional 330,151 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $346,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,080.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet raised American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

ACC opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $48.82.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.23 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.65%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

