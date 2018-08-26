Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Tri-Continental Co. (TY)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TY. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 292,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 47.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Albanese sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $151,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TY opened at $27.90 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $28.32.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.