Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Nordson Co. (NDSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Nordson worth $89,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,721.4% in the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4,687.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDSN opened at $135.89 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $107.16 and a 52 week high of $151.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Nordson had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $581.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. BidaskClub lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $135.00 price objective on Nordson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Nordson from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.11.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

