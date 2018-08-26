Baxter International Inc (BAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Baxter International posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Pleau sold 10,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $801,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $394,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,283 shares of company stock worth $3,196,371 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.0% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 22.8% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 79,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,711. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

