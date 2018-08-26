Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $104,000 in Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000.

NYSEARCA TNA opened at $94.17 on Friday. Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $94.57.

Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

