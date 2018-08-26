BCE Inc. (BCE) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,449.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 170,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. Edward Jones upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $41.02 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

