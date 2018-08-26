Beadell Resources (BDREF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Beadell Resources Limited is a gold producer. It owns and operates the Tucano gold mine primarily in Brazil. Beadell Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Beadell Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of BDREF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Beadell Resources has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

Beadell Resources Company Profile

Beadell Resources Limited operates as a gold producer in Brazil and Australia. Its primary property is the Tucano gold mine covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers of gold exploration tenements located in the Amapá state, northern Brazil. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

