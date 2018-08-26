Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Premier (PINC)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

PINC has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Premier from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Premier from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.63.

PINC opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. Premier has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.24 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 47.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Mayer sold 3,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,346.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelli L. Price sold 4,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Premier by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,104,000 after acquiring an additional 27,215 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Premier by 64.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 76,326 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Premier by 9.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Premier by 9.0% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

