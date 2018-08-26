Berenberg Bank Increases Keller Group (KLR) Price Target to GBX 1,150

Keller Group (LON:KLR) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 925 ($11.82) to GBX 1,150 ($14.70) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Numis Securities increased their price target on Keller Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.78) to GBX 1,190 ($15.21) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.08) price target (up previously from GBX 1,160 ($14.83)) on shares of Keller Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Keller Group in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.90) price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,300 ($16.62).

LON:KLR opened at GBX 1,074 ($13.73) on Wednesday. Keller Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790 ($10.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,072 ($13.70).

Keller Group (LON:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 41 ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.90 ($0.42) by GBX 8.10 ($0.10). Keller Group had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 4.21%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.11%.

In related news, insider Venu Raju purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,054 ($13.47) per share, for a total transaction of £52,700 ($67,365.46).

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

