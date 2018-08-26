Berenberg Bank Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for RIB Software (RIB)

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on RIB Software (ETR:RIB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($21.02) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, equinet set a €25.00 ($28.41) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.80 ($29.32).

Shares of RIB stock opened at €20.90 ($23.75) on Thursday. RIB Software has a 52 week low of €11.43 ($12.99) and a 52 week high of €35.16 ($39.95).

About RIB Software

RIB Software SE designs, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

