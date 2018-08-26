Best Buy (BBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 28th. Analysts expect Best Buy to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Best Buy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BBY opened at $82.08 on Friday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,368,423.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,353.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $84,341.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,915. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

