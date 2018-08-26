BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

In other news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 14,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $1,944,809.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,606.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $465,590.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,403 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,995.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,511 shares of company stock worth $2,521,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $133.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.10 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.