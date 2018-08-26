BHP Billiton (BLT) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

BHP Billiton (LON:BLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLT. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.24) target price on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BHP Billiton from GBX 1,800 ($23.01) to GBX 1,850 ($23.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($25.57) target price on shares of BHP Billiton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,693 ($21.64).

Shares of LON:BLT opened at GBX 1,661.20 ($21.23) on Friday. BHP Billiton has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,103 ($14.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,662.40 ($21.25).

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

