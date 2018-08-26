BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) Shares Bought by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings in BHP Billiton were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Billiton by 1,157.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Billiton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Billiton by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Billiton by 4,776.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 158,585 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Billiton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investec cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Bank of America cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Billiton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

BHP Billiton stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. BHP Billiton Limited has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from BHP Billiton’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. BHP Billiton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.48%.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

