BidaskClub Downgrades Amkor Technology (AMKR) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Amkor Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Amkor Technology from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 71.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 139.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 23,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

