BidaskClub Downgrades Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EBSB. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. Meridian Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $981.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bancorp news, Director James G. Sartori sold 19,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $386,716.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meridian Bancorp by 259.8% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 748,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after buying an additional 540,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after buying an additional 298,381 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meridian Bancorp by 49.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 860,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after buying an additional 286,214 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Meridian Bancorp by 29.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,181,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after buying an additional 269,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,941,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

