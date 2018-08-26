BidaskClub Lowers WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WHF. ValuEngine lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $14.11 on Thursday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $290.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 12,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $171,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 81.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 231.9% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

