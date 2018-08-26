BidaskClub Upgrades Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) to “Sell”

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $10.25 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.20). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 121,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $253,572.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,800 shares of company stock worth $4,431,749 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.